We’re always delighted to include fun puzzles and games for writers in the back of each issue of Writer’s Digest. The May/June 2018 issue includes a crossword puzzle on the back page, and now we’ve brought it to our readers on the web. Play the puzzle below. (Or, if you’re just here to find the answer key from the magazine, keep scrolling past the puzzle window.)
Just here for the answers from the magazine? Keep scrolling to see them.
ACROSS
- UNBURIED
- PROPOSAL
- SUEGRAFTON
- NYT
- OHIO
- POV
DOWN
- BETA
- DVPIT
- AUGGIE
- REJECTION
- PLATFORM
- SAUNDERS
