Puzzles for Writers: 3 Quotable Cryptograms

In the January 2019 issue of Writer’s Digest, we included a Cryptogram (#2 below) in our Potpourri for the Pen column. Solve it, plus two additional cryptograms, shown below, to discover writing wisdom by famous writers from past issues of Writer’s Digest magazine.

Click here to download a printable page of these cryptograms that you can fill in yourself.

Stumped? Scroll to the very bottom of this article to find the solutions.

1. Nora Roberts

Difficulty: Easy

Hints: X = N and S = L

—Mary Higgins Clark, Writer’s Digest October 2003

2. Nora Roberts

Difficulty: Medium

Hints: N = H and Y = G

—Nora Roberts, Writer’s Digest February 1997

3. John Steinbeck

Difficulty: Hard

Hints: R = P and K= Z

—John Steinbeck, Writer’s Yearbook 1963

Scroll down to find the puzzle solutions!

Writing is storytelling. No matter how you slice it, you’re saying, “Once upon a time.” You have to have the three D’s: drive, discipline and desire. If you’re missing any one of those three, it’s going to be really hard to get anything done. The writer who is not scared is happily unaware of the remote and tantalizing majesty of the medium.

