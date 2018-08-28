Today in 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., made his “I Have a Dream” speech, which you can read in full here—or watch a segment below.

In his speech, Dr. King famously said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Writing Prompt: Character Content

Consider what it means to be judged by the content of your character. Write a scene in which an individual is not judged by the content of his or her character, but by something else entirely. It doesn’t have to be skin color, but perhaps another physical attribute or factor beyond the character’s control. What impact does this judgment have?

