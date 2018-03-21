Announcing the 13th Annual Popular Fiction Awards Winners

Writer’s Digest would like to congratulate the winners of the 13th Annual Popular Fiction Awards. Each year, writers submit their very best short stories in one of six categories: crime, horror, romance, science fiction, thriller, and young adult. The winners of this year’s awards were chosen from over 875 entries and represent the very best in genre fiction. Please join us in congratulating our winners!

For complete coverage of the awards, see the May/June 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest. The stories of the Grand Prize winner and the First Place winner in each genre have been posted for you to read and enjoy (see the links below). For an extended interview with our grand-prize winner, click here. For a selection of advice and inspiration from the winners, click here.

Grand Prize

“Snow. Blood. Love.” by Ami Cameron (read it here)

Crime

First Place

“Not in My Neighborhood!” by Diana Bredeson (read it here)

Honorable Mentions

“Easy Money” by Gene Bedell

“Fall From Grace” by Victoria Kelleher

“The Burial of John Doe” by Theresa Konwinski

“Simon Marbly” by Irina Novac

Horror

First Place

“The Hole” by John Bowie (read it here)

Honorable Mentions

“Mr. Bender’s Will” by Richard Arbib

“Transit” by Kathleen Laux

“Plant Food” by Jennifer Ridge

“Lunch at The Double H” by Susan Tims

Romance

First Place

“Widow” by Julia Lemyre-Cossette (read it here)

Honorable Mentions

“Going Up?” by Jasmine Chua

“Love, Ben” by Jack Croughwell

“Reverie” by Jan Darling

“The Ghost of Arabelle Vale” by Michelle Lindsey

Science Fiction/Fantasy

First Place

“When I Was Your Age” by Darren French (read it here)

Honorable Mentions

“The Poisoned Seed” by CaReese Rials

“Into Thin Air” by T. S. Sgrignuoli

“Imposters” by Amber Linkenheld-Struk

“Dark Matters” by David Woolston

Thriller

First Place

“The Polaroid” by Renee Roberson (read it here)

Honorable Mentions

“The Rocks” by Jay Heathcote

“Old Soldier” by Laurel Heidtman

“Nosey Neighbors” by Allison Keeton

“Misha’s Retribution” by Joyce Putnam

Young Adult

First Place

“The Holiday” by Sophie Myers (read it here)

Honorable Mentions

“Resist Flag” by David Bruner

“Reaping Day” by Matthew Goldstein

“College Visit” by Gary Kidney

“Day Dreamer and the Sleeping Giants” by Barbara Layman













You might also like: