The 2017 Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards Winners

Writer’s Digest would like to congratulate the winning poems from the 2017 WD Poetry Awards. For full coverage of the 2017 WD Poetry Awards, check out the July/August 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest. To read the top ten poems, click here.
- “A Weeping Siberian Spruce” by Thomas Dukes
- “In a While” by Kate Dickson
- Gidget Gets Old” by Gail Israel
- “September 15, 2017” by Young Sang Lee
- “Hanging on the Barbed Wire” by Pat Anthony
- “The Vagabond Quothe Shakespeare” by Mark Novak
- “The Funeral of a Friend’s Son” by Anne Pabst
- “Crude Crude English” by Arvid Svenske
- “Cotton Picker’s Lament” by Alex J. Stokas
- “Advice From Beyond” by Gail Israel
- “Campus Town Morning Rain” by Shelley Jones
- “The Piano Tuner’s Son” by Tammy Takaishi
- “Almost Blue” by Johne Richardson
- “The Other Annette” by George Amabile
- “Dashi” by Robert Okaji
- “A Poem I Wrote for the Beatles” by Young Sang Lee
- “Garden Memories” by Alice Louise Wagoner
- “After days of rain, the sun decides to shine” by Trudy Wells-Meyer
- “This Poem Is a Dance Shoe” by Sara McNulty
- “Cu (29)” by Caitlin Johnson
- “dissonance” by Stuart Forrest
- “Secret Lives” by Barbara Kerr
- “Second Home” by Mary C. Johansen
- “Compassion” by Randall Smith
- “En Plein Air” by Toni S. Gilbert