New Literary Agent Alert: Rachel Horowitz of The Bent Agency

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Rachel Horowitz of The Bent Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Rachel: Rachel Horowitz joins The Bent Agency as a literary agent, specializing in both children’s and commercial adult fiction. She has spent nearly two decades in publishing, as Director of Rights at Scholastic; in domestic rights at Doubleday; and most recently as a children’s literary scout at Maria B. Campbell Associates.

I’ll be representing authors who write thoughtful and entertaining commercial fiction—they may reference weighty issues like female empowerment, body image, family dynamics and race relations, but my authors will make you laugh out loud. If there’s one identifying feature for my nascent list, it’s authentic, universal voices that mix pathos with humor—to borrow from Robert Harding’s Steel Magnolias, “laughter through tears is my favorite emotion.”

She is Seeking: I’m looking for humorous middle grade, and contemporary YA. I plan to represent some commercial adult fiction, most likely an adult story with a teen protagonist; I’d love to find an Age of Miracles or Glass Castle, stories that are captivating to teens but can also engage an adult reader. I’m not looking for picture books or literary adult fiction.

How to Query: Submissions can be sent to horowitzqueries@thebentagency. com.

