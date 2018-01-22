New Literary Agent Alert: Patty Carothers of Metamorphosis Literay Agency

Online Workshop | Get a Literary Agent: How to Catch an Agent’s Interest With Your Query and First Pages

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Patty Carothers of Metamorphosis Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Patty: Patty Carothers has been in love with stories for as long as she can remember. She is a certified copy editor and an Oxford comma fangirl. Her adoration of all things comic book related and YA has morphed into her co-writing the Texting Prince Charming series. Engaging and realistic characters that bounce off the pages through witty and thought-provoking dialogue are a thrill for her to read. Although, most days the real question lies with a simple: Is she team Marvel or team D.C.? During her internship at Metamorphosis, she has utilized her passion for being a wordsmith and grammar guru to help writers develop their writing skills and harness their distinctive inner voices.

She’s seeking: Anything YA, with an innate fondness for contemporary stories whose characters she’d want to claim as her BFFs.

How to Submit:

Please send submissions to

pcarothers@metamorphosisliteraryagency.com.

The biggest literary agent database anywhere

is the Guide to Literary Agents. Pick up the

most recent updated edition online at a discount.

You might also like: