DVPit Showcases Pitches from Historically Underrepresented Voices in Publishing

With Twitter-based pitch events such as #PitchWars and #PitMad so immensely popular, it’s only fitting that #DVpit has now joined their ranks. Created in 2016 by agent Beth Phelan, now with the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency, the hashtag aims to “showcase pitches from marginalized voices that have been historically underrepresented in publishing.” (Details on how it works— and when the next event is scheduled—are kept up to date at dvpit.com and on Twitter @DVpit_ and @beth_phelan.)

In its short tenure, Phelan counts more than 60 successes in the form of #DVpit authors landing representation and/or book deals—and that number is growing. “I wanted to see the industry follow through on supporting diversity by also giving the money and opportunity to people behind the books—as well as the characters within them,” she tells WD. “Every success empowers me, and I hope it empowers every marginalized author, illustrator, industry professional and reader, too.”

This includes (but is not limited to): Native peoples and people of color; people living and/or born/raised in underrated cultures and countries; disabled persons; people living with illness; people on marginalized ends of the socioeconomic, cultural, and/or religious spectrum; people identifying within LGBTQIA+; and more. Any decisions regarding elibility are yours to make. Authors are not obligated to disclose anything they do not feel comfortable with, and are not required to pitch only #ownvoices work, though that is certainly welcome. (You can find more success stories on the #DVpit website.)

Want to Participate in #DVpit 2018? Check out the details below.

In April 2018, #DVpit will occur over the course of two days.

April 25 will be for Children’s & Teen Fiction/Nonfiction (picture books, chapter books, graphic novel, middle grade, young adult).

will be for Children’s & Teen Fiction/Nonfiction (picture books, chapter books, graphic novel, middle grade, young adult). April 26 will be for Adult Fiction/Nonfiction (all genres, commercial and literary).

The event will run on each day from 8AM ET until 8PM ET using the hashtag #DVpit on both days.

To participate, you’ll want to make sure your pitch fits the 140-character maximum, includes the hashtag #DVpit, and includes at least category or genre hashtag. Agents and editors will favorite your Tweet if they want to see more material from you. For more rules and guidelines, check out #DVpit’s official website.

Interested in seeing the agents and editors who will be participating in the event? Click here for a list of over 50 literary agents, and here for a list of participating editors interested in non-agented material.

