New Literary Agent Alert: Shana Kelly of Einstein Literary

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Shana Kelly of Einstein Literary Management) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Shana: Shana started her publishing career in the literary department of the William Morris Agency, where she worked for ten years. She began in foreign rights in the New York office and later worked out of the London office for two years. Shana was the signing agent for many successful authors, including New York Times bestseller Curtis Sittenfeld, author of PREP and ELIGIBLE. For the past eight years, Shana has worked as a freelance editor and publishing consultant.

She is seeking: Shana is looking for novels with great writing and surprising plots; her favorite books fall between commercial and literary. She has a soft spot for well written thrillers and psychological suspense.

How to submit: Please submit a query letter and the first ten double-spaced pages of your manuscript in the body of the email (no attachments) to submissions@einsteinliterary.com. Please put Shana’s name in the subject line of your email.

