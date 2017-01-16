New Literary Agent Alert: Sarah Bedingfield of Levine Greenberg Rostan

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Sarah Bedingfield of Levine Greenberg Rostan) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Sarah: Prior to joining LGR in 2016, Sarah began her publishing career in trade fiction editorial at Crown and Hogarth. There, she worked with a range of bestselling and award-winning novels, including the Man Booker International Prize winning debut, THE VEGETARIAN by Han Kang, and THE LITTLE PARIS BOOKSHOP by Nina George.

Sarah hails from North Carolina, where she graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a double major in Psychology and English. She spent her first three years in New York teaching high school English in the Bronx and earning an MS in Education from Hunter College. While she misses the warm weather and oversized oak trees of her first home, she wouldn’t trade the inspiring, beautiful energy of “The City” and of publishing for just about anything (short of the beach). When she isn’t reading, Sarah loves to hike and go camping, travel to countries she’s never seen before, cook new recipes, and practice/learn photography and interior design.

She is seeking: Sarah loves most types of literary and upmarket commercial fiction, especially novels that show powerful imagination, compulsive plotting and unique voices. Epic family dramas, literary novels with notes of magical realism, darkly gothic stories that may lead to nightmares and twisty psychological suspense are among her favorite things to read. A southerner at heart, she can’t help but love books set in the south, but she’s a die-hard for any world immersive enough to make her miss her stop on the train, cry in public, or desperately unable to sleep.

How to submit: Submit query via online form.

