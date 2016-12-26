New Literary Agent Alert: Rick Pascocello of Glass Literary

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Rick Pascocello of Glass Literary) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Rick: Rick Pascocello has spent his entire career marketing books, including 23 years with Penguin Random House, where he was vice president, executive director of marketing. While there, he was given the rare opportunity to work closely with a wonderfully diverse collection of writers, including some of fiction’s premier authors like Harlan Coben, Patricia Cornwell, Ken Follett, Charlaine Harris, Khaled Hosseini, Nora Roberts, Patrick Rothfuss, and JR Ward, as well as nonfiction bestsellers such as Stephen Johnson, Jen Lancaster, James McBride, Dan Pink, and Joan Rivers. Rick oversaw the marketing campaigns for thousands of New York Times bestsellers and spearheaded innovative marketing strategies in social media, retail partnerships, and cause-related marketing, such as ‘Read Pink’ to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Kite Runner campaign that built a school in Afghanistan. Since 2015, he has provided independent marketing support to authors, corporations, and nonprofit organizations. He brings a vast and diverse range of experience and relationships to his role as a literary agent, and he will continue to leverage his broad insider knowledge of book publishing and media to advocate for his clients.

He is seeking: Rick is interested in working with nonfiction authors who bring a unique perspective to memoir, biography, business, history, narrative nonfiction, sports, popular culture, social commentary, and other thought-provoking ideas, as well as mainstream and literary fiction writers whose voices ring true on every page.

How to submit: Rick accepts queries by email only. Please send your query to rick@glassliterary.com. Please send your query letter in the body of an email; do not include attachments. If Rick is interested, he will respond and ask for the complete manuscript or proposal. He prefers queries that describe your book concisely, are well written and typo-free, show an understanding of the marketplace and where your book would fit into it, and show why you are the best person to be writing the book you’re proposing.

