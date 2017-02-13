New Literary Agent Alert: Michael Caligaris of Holloway Literary

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Michael Caligaris of Holloway Literary) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Michael: Michael Caligaris has been working in publishing since 2013. After earning an MFA in Creative Writing from St. Mary’s College, he co-founded a Bay Area literary magazine, The East Bay Review, and worked for the world’s largest academic science journal, PLOS ONE. He considers the time he taught creative writing to first-generation college students as a turning point in his career, for they inspired him to further seek out those often-overlooked authors writing about family, struggle, class, and race. As an agent for Holloway Literary, Michael strives to find emerging authors with strong voice and vision, and he promises to tirelessly campaign for their exposure.

He is seeking: Literary fiction, autobiographical fiction (i.e., So Long, See You Tomorrow; A River Runs Through It; Sylvia), short story collections or connected stories as a novel (i.e., Jennifer Egan, Elizabeth Strout, Junot Diaz), LGBTQ lit, novels that are set in the Midwest or could be considered Americana, crime fiction, mystery/noir (i.e., Walter Mosley, Kate Atkinson, Lou Berney), dystopian fiction, civil unrest/political uprising/war novels, memoir, New Journalism and/or long-form journalism, essay collections (on art, race, mental health, music, etc.), satirical/humor writing, and environmental writing.

How to submit: Send a query and the first 15 pages pasted in the body of the e-mail to submissions [at] hollowayliteraryagency.com. Your subject line should read “Michael/[Title]/[Genre].”

