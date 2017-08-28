New Literary Agent Alert: Meg LaTorre-Snyder of Covisiero Literary Agency

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Meg LaTorre-Snyder of Corvisiero Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Meg: Meg LaTorre-Snyder is an editor and writer with a background in magazine publishing, journalism, medical writing, and website creation. Currently, she is the lead editor of the Pharmaceutical Processing magazine, freelance book editor, and was recently promoted to literary agent apprentice at the Corvisiero Literary Agency. With her background, she’s excited to have a hands-on editorial partnership with authors. She has written for digital and print publications on a variety of topics, including book publishing, writing how-tos, nutrition, healthy living, startup companies, and pharmaceuticals. In her free time, she enjoys working on her own adult fantasy manuscript, reading long novels, drinking tea by the bucket, running in competitive races, participating in musical productions, playing basketball, and reading nutrition textbooks (yep, textbooks). To learn more about Meg, visit her website, follow her on Twitter/Facebook, and subscribe to her YouTube channel, iWriterly.

She is Seeking: YA, NA, and adult:

Fantasy

Historical fiction

Romance (with magical elements)

Space opera

Steam punk

Thrillers (with magical elements)

She loves books written in third-person with multiple POVs, quirky, realistic characters, and rich descriptions.

***Nonfiction, picture books, contemporary stories (particularly those with no magical elements), erotica, horror, dystopian, screenplays, poetry, short stories, and novellas are NOT for Meg. Please check out some of the other Corvisiero agents’ MSWL to see if another agent would be a better fit for your manuscript.***

How to Submit: Send your query, first five pages, and 1-2 page synopsis in the body of an email (no attachments) to query@corvisieroagency.com with the following information in the subject line:

Query for Meg: [TITLE OF MANUSCRIPT IN ALL CAPS], [age group], [genre]

The biggest literary agent database anywhere

is the Guide to Literary Agents. Pick up the

most recent updated edition online at a discount.

If you’re an agent looking to update your information or an author interested in contributing to the GLA blog or the next edition of the book, contact Writer’s Digest Books Managing Editor Cris Freese at cris.freese@fwmedia.com.

You might also like: