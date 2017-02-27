New Literary Agent Alert: Justin Wells of Corvisiero Literary

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Justin Wells of Corvisiero Literary) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Justin: Justin started his journey six years ago when he began his young adult literature blog. If you had asked him then, he would have never imagined just how much his journey over the course of those early years would impact his future. Starting as an intern with the Corvisiero Literary Agency in May of 2016 quickly turned into a position as a Literary Agent Apprentice, under the guidance of Marisa Corvisiero. Being a literary agent is something that Justin has fallen in love with, and is eager to continue for years to come.

Justin is going into his senior year of college, and will be graduating with a B.S. in Mass Communications with a focus in Public Relations. He loves being able to utilize his skills in public relations to assist the agency and his own clients through his work as a literary agent.

The biggest literary agent database anywhere

is the Guide to Literary Agents. Pick up the

most recent updated edition online at a discount.

He is seeking: Justin is looking to represent middle grade, young adult, new adult, and adult novels. For middle grade, he is actively seeking fantasy, science fiction, paranormal, adventure, and historical fiction. In young adult, he is seeking fantasy, science fiction, paranormal, adventure, historical fiction, contemporary, and dystopian fiction. For new adult, he is seeking fantasy, contemporary romance, and science fiction. And, lastly, for adult, he is seeking fantasy, science fiction, and historical fiction. He would really like to see submissions for all categories and genres that have diverse main characters.

How to submit: To submit a query to Justin, e-mail query@corvisieroagency.com with the subject line “Query – ATTN: Justin Wells, [insert name of manuscript]”. When submitting your query, please make sure that you are making it as strong as it can be. Please include a one to two page synopsis, and also the first ten pages of your manuscript within the body of your query, at the bottom (no attachments will be accepted.

Please do not e-mail unsolicited queries to his personal work email. Those submissions will not be accepted. Only submit queries to Justin via the email listed here.

Your new complete and updated instructional guide

to finding an agent is finally here: GET A LITERARY AGENT

shares advice from more than 110 literary agents

who share advice on querying, craft, the submission process,

researching agents, and much more. Filled with all the advice

you’ll ever need to find an agent, this resource makes a great

partner book to the agent database, Guide to Literary Agents.

Other writing/publishing articles & links for you:

If you’re an agent looking to update your information or an author interested in contributing to the GLA blog or the next edition of the book, contact Writer’s Digest Books Managing Editor Cris Freese at cris.freese@fwmedia.com.

You might also like: