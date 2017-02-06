New Literary Agent Alert: Claire Roberts of Trident Media Group

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Claire Roberts of Trident Media Group) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Claire: Claire Roberts had a very successful career in publishing already, focusing on selling rights internationally for authors both at publishing houses and most recently at Trident Media Group, where she was the head of the Foreign Rights department and had worked on the global careers of such authors as Marilynne Robinson, Marlon James, Justin Cronin and Paul Harding. She is now developing her own clients whose work she will handle in the US as well as internationally. Claire has an MFA from the University of Michigan. She is looking for writing that’s fresh, immediate, and character-driven, and above all, writing that stays with you.

(In the middle of querying? Here are some helpful tips.)

The biggest literary agent database anywhere

is the Guide to Literary Agents. Pick up the

most recent updated edition online at a discount.

She is seeking: She loves many types of fiction, and of course, in view of her MFA in literary fiction, she finds that genre very appealing. “In fiction I am most interested in upmarket/mainstream to literary fiction and upmarket to literary crime fiction.” She also seeks narrative nonfiction. Claire says that “the books that do best in the international markets are those that tell great stories, with the kind of writing that stays with you after the book has been put down. And the authors of those kind of books, are exactly who I am looking to work with and represent in the United States.”

How to submit: Use Trident’s online submissions form here.

What could be better than one guide on crafting

fiction from wise agent Donald Maass? Two books!

We bundle them together at a discount in our shop.

Other writing/publishing articles & links for you:

You might also like: