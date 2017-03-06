New Literary Agent Alert: Claire Easton of Painted Words

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Claire Easton of Painted Words) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Claire: Claire joined Painted Words in 2012 as Lori Nowicki’s assistant, and worked her way up to being an agent. She studied English and Creative Writing at Binghamton University.

She is Seeking: Claire is looking for author-illustrated picture books, and also considers the occasional middle-grade and young adult manuscript. For any picture book, she loves humorous, character-driven stories; entertaining nonfiction; timeless stories that can be enjoyed at any age; and books that speak to the diversity of children’s experiences. For middle-grade and YA, she is open to all genres, as long as they story features strong characters and a unique voice.

How to Submit: Queries can be sent to submissions@painted-words.com. For picture books, please include the full manuscript or book dummy (if an attachment is over 5 MB, please send a link). For MG and YA, please send a synopsis and the first 10 pages of your manuscript.

I f you’re an agent looking to update your information or an author interested in contributing to the GLA blog or the next edition of the book, contact Writer’s Digest Books Managing Editor Cris Freese at cris.freese@fwmedia.com.

