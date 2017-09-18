New Literary Agent Alert: Ann Leslie Tuttle of Dystel, Goderich & Bourret

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Ann Leslie Tuttle of Dystel, Goderich & Bourret) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Ann Leslie: Ann Leslie Tuttle joined DG&B in 2017 after working for 20 years at Harlequin Books where she most recently was a Senior Editor. At Harlequin, she was fortunate to work on an extensive and varied list of best-selling and award-winning titles in romance and women’s fiction. She received her B.A. degree from the college of William and Mary and an M.A. from the University of Virginia. Finding and nurturing talented new writers has always been Ann Leslie’s passion. She lives in New York City with her husband and young daughter, who is just discovering the magic of books and writing.



She is Seeking: At DG&B, she is actively seeking all kinds of romance from contemporaries, historicals, and romantic suspense to paranormals and inspirationals.

How to Submit: Send a query letter to atuttle@dystel.com, and include the full query in the body of the email, not as an attachment. Including a writer sample of the first 25 pages of your manuscript (or the closest chapter break) in the body of the email, below your query letter.

