New Literary Agent Alert: Amy Brewer of Metamorphosis Literary Agency

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Amy Brewer of Metamorphosis Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Amy: Amy Brewer has been an avid reader and lover of literature her whole life. She is a graduate of Culver-Stockton College with a theater degree because drama, romance, and angst are her lifelong passions. She is the co-writer of the Texting Prince Charming series and continues to be enthralled with the art of writing. During her internship at Metamorphosis, she has learned to utilize her skills as a certified yoga teacher to calm writers nerves and help guide them to the right publishers so that they may realize their dreams.

She’s seeking: Anything in the romance and LGBTQ genres and loves an engaging fantasy.

How to Submit: Please send submissions to abrewer@metamorphosisliteraryagency.com

