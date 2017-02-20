New Literary Agent Alert: Amanda Ayers Barnett of Donaghy Literary

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Amanda Ayers Barnett of Donaghy Literary) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Amanda: Amanda began her publishing career 20 years ago, fresh out of Middlebury College and the Radcliffe Publishing Course. She has worn many hats—publicity assistant at Random House, associate editor at Pocket Books, acquisitions editor at Re.ad Publishing, freelance book editor for New York Book Editors—all of which have given her extensive and valuable experience. She is thrilled to add literary agent to these titles, and to join the Donaghy Literary Group.

She is seeking: Amanda especially loves mystery/thrillers and middle-grade, young adult, new adult and women’s fiction. She enjoys coming of age novels and precocious main characters. But more than anything, she loves an intriguing and well-written story.

How to submit: Visit Amanda’s page at the Donaghy Literary site and click on the “Submit a Query” button underneath her picture. Fill out the Query Submission form to submit.

