New Literary Agent Alert: Alexander Field of The Bindery Agency

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Alexander Field of The Bindery Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Alexander: Alex Field launched The Bindery in 2017 after 18 years working in book publishing and journalism. Prior to starting The Bindery, he served as Vice President and Publisher for two imprints of Penguin Random House. After college, he began his career at Los Angeles Times, assisting in the Calendar section, and writing dozens of freelance pieces and new reports. Since then, he’s worked in journalism and book publishing, writing, editing, acquiring books, and managing teams including editorial, marketing, publicity, design, production, subsidiary rights, and contract departments. He has published a number of New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and Publisher’s Weekly bestsellers and many award-winning books, with beloved authors, celebrities, leaders, and media luminaries.

He is Seeking: Writers of high quality fiction and nonfiction, including Christian Spirituality, literary fiction, science fiction and fantasy, memoir, biography, business, diet and health, pop culture, theology, and more.

How to Submit: Email your query (for fiction) or book proposal (for nonfiction) to info@thebinderyagency.com along with a cover letter. Please include a summary of you book concept, table of contents, author biography, at least one sample chapter, relevant contact information, and your publishing history.

