New Literary Agent Alert: Aimee Ashcraft of Brower Literary

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Aimee Ashcraft of Brower Literary) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Aimee: Aimee has always loved books. She loved them so much that as a child, she was often caught sneakily reading Roald Dahl and Harry Potter under her desk at school. As an adult, she’s thankfully managed to make reading part of her job and is busy seeking out novels that feature engrossing worlds as well as compelling and complex female characters. She loves stories that are told from an original point of view and are as addictive as a good Netflix binge. After earning her BA from Transylvania University, Aimee moved to New York and received her Master’s from NYU. She is based in New York City and is thrilled to be a part of Brower Literary and Management.

She is seeking: Aimee is specifically interested in literary and upmarket fiction, historical and women’s fiction, and young adult fiction (all genres).

How to submit: Queries should be emailed to aimee@browerliterary.com with the subject line: QUERY [Manuscript/Project Title] and include a query letter, full synopsis, and the first chapter pasted directly in the e-mail.

