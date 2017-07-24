New Agent Alert: Jennifer Haskin of Metamorphosis Literary Agency

Reminder: This agent spotlight features Jennifer Haskin of Metamorphosis Literary Agency. Remember, newer agents are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is likely building his or her client list.

About Jennifer: Jennifer Haskin is a portrait artist who lives in Olathe, Kansas, and began working for Metamorphosis Literary Agency in August 2016. She assists in a Creative Writing Workshop, and runs weekly author writing groups. She is a member of Savvy Authors, RWA, Missouri, Kansas City, and Nebraska Writing Guilds. She has a B.S. from Friends University, but took her English coursework through the University of Missouri. Her debut novel, The Key of F, was named a winner in the Ink & Insights literary contest of 2016, and is scheduled for release May 1, 2018.

She is Seeking: Young adult literature, fantasy, science fiction, dystopian fiction. (She is a sucker for romance, too.) She is drawn to faulty heroines with strong voices, real friendships, and super skills with a weapon. As well as a hunky love interest with a tangled plot of his own.

Not currently accepting: screenplays, poetry, picture books, or nonfiction.

How to Submit: Send query, synopsis, and first 3 chapters (inside e-mail) to jennhaskin.agent@gmail.com. Allow for a minimum of 3 weeks for response.

If you’re an agent looking to update your information or an author interested in contributing to the GLA blog or the next edition of the book, contact Writer’s Digest Books Managing Editor Cris Freese at cris.freese@fwmedia.com.

