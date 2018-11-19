New Literary Agent Alert: Natalie Grazian of Martin Literary & Media Management

New literary agent alerts (with this spotlight featuring Natalie Grazian at Martin Literary & Media Management) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Natalie

Natalie has a BA in English and Minor in Spanish from Santa Clara University. Upon graduating, she worked as a sales representative for W. W. Norton and interned for two literary agencies: Kimberley Cameron & Associates and Martin Literary Management. For two years, Natalie was the Fiction Editor of The Santa Clara Review, the oldest literary magazine on the West Coast.

Natalie is happiest outside, with (you guessed it) a book. She is distrustful of any purse that can’t fit a slim paperback.

What She’s Seeking

Dark psychological thrillers and mysteries, witty rom-coms, historical settings, and bookclub-worthy women’s fiction are right up her alley. For sci-fi and fantasy, she prefers subtle, surreal twists in contemporary stories and feminist retellings of legends and fairytales. More than anything, she looks for assured prose, a strong sense of place, finely-tuned plots, and smart, distinctive characters who make the unrelatable relatable. If those elements are present, any genre is welcome.

How to Submit

Send your queries to Natalie@MartinLit.com. Please include a query letter in the body of your email and attach the first ten pages of your manuscript, preferably as a Word doc.

