New Literary Agent Alert: Michelle S. Lazurek of WordWise Media Services

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Michelle S. Lazurek of WordWise Media Services) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Michelle: Michelle S. Lazurek is an Associate Literary Agent at WordWise Media Services. She holds a Master of Arts in Counseling and Human Relations from Liberty University. As the author of nine books and a frequent speaker for writers’ conferences, Michelle has long enjoyed a passion for the written word. When not occupied with literary pursuits, you can find her sipping a hot latte at Starbucks, reading a good book, or collecting records from the 1980s and 90s. She lives in Pennsylvania with her husband, two children and a crazy dog.

She is seeking: Michelle is interested in representing Christian nonfiction works for adults, and picture books for children.

How to submit: To query Michelle, please go to the “Submit” page on the agency website, and complete the query form.

