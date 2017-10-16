Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Lexi Wangler of Massie & McQuilkin) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Lexi: Lexi Wangler is a junior agent and foreign rights associate at Massie & McQuilkin. She holds a dual MFA in Fiction and Writing for Children from The New School. Coming to MMQ from PEN American Center and the Irene Skolnick Literary Agency, she graduated from Loyola University of New Orleans in 2013. Lexi assists Maria on all foreign rights for Massie & McQuilkin, and is looking for books that focus on complex, three-dimensional characters, especially women and non-binary people. She is passionate about representation across the race, class, gender and sexuality spectrum and uplifting voices that historically have had less of an opportunity to resonate. Subverting genre boundaries and strong, distinct voices are appealing to her, as are books that reflect truth back to the reader. Her MFA background is proof of her strong dedication to exemplary writing, and she prizes a clear narrative above all else.

Lexi Wangler is a junior agent and foreign rights associate at Massie & McQuilkin. She holds a dual MFA in Fiction and Writing for Children from The New School. Coming to MMQ from PEN American Center and the Irene Skolnick Literary Agency, she graduated from Loyola University of New Orleans in 2013. Lexi assists Maria on all foreign rights for Massie & McQuilkin, and is looking for books that focus on complex, three-dimensional characters, especially women and non-binary people. She is passionate about representation across the race, class, gender and sexuality spectrum and uplifting voices that historically have had less of an opportunity to resonate. Subverting genre boundaries and strong, distinct voices are appealing to her, as are books that reflect truth back to the reader. Her MFA background is proof of her strong dedication to exemplary writing, and she prizes a clear narrative above all else.

She is Seeking: She is primarily looking for literary fiction, upmarket commercial fiction, crime fiction, cultural criticism, narrative nonfiction, essay collections, memoir and young adult fiction.

How to Submit: To query Lexi, please email your query letter and the first ten pages of your manuscript pasted in the body of the email to To query Lexi, please email your query letter and the first ten pages of your manuscript pasted in the body of the email to Lexi@mmqlit.com with the word “query” in the subject line.

The biggest literary agent database anywhere

is the Guide to Literary Agents. Pick up the

most recent updated edition online at a discount. If you’re an agent looking to update your information or an author interested in contributing to the GLA blog or the next edition of the book, contact Writer’s Digest Books Managing Editor Cris Freese at cris.freese@fwmedia.com.

You might also like: