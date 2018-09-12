New Literary Agent Alert: Britt Siess of Martin Literary & Media Management

New literary agent alerts (with this spotlight featuring Britt Siess of Martin Literary & Media Management) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Britt:

Britt has a strong background in publishing. She has interned with the Taryn Fagerness Agency, Wales Literary Agency, and Martin Literary & Media Management. She joined Martin Literary & Media Management in July 2018 as an Associate Literary Manager. Prior to becoming an agent, she worked in the sales division of The Quarto Group where she worked in domestic and foreign book sales. Britt has a BA in English Literature and Cinema and Media Studies from the University of Washington.

What I’m looking for:

On the Adult side, I’m looking for SF/Fantasy novels that feature elaborately built worlds and realistically flawed characters. I’m especially interested in retellings of fairytales or stories that are based on myths and legends by #ownvoices authors. I love a likeable villain, and I’m a sucker for speculative fiction that makes us confront the choices we’ve made. I’d also like to see a bit more horror in my inbox, but think more Gothic than gore.

For Middle Grade submissions, I’m looking for anything magical or spooky. I love witches, fairies, and evil queens (I’m a huge fan of Holly Black). I’m definitely looking for flawed main characters and kids who can learn from their own mistakes.

How to Query:

For all queries, please include a query letter, a detailed synopsis of your story, and the first chapter of your work pasted into the body of your email. Please also include a link to your blog, website, Instagram, and/or Twitter account. Please send your queries to Britt@MartinLit.com. Twitter: @BrittSiess

