New Agent Alert: Kimberly Jago of Jago Ciro Entertainment

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Kimberly Jago of Jago Ciro Entertainment) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Kimberly: Kimberly Jago, owner/partner of Jago Ciro Entertainment, has been a talent manager for more years than she cares to admit. For many of those years, Kimberly served on the Board of Directors of the Talent Managers Association (TMA), and was the first elected East Coast based Vice President in the 50+ year history of the TMA. Although no longer with the TMA, Kimberly now shares her experience and perspective as a member Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of America (LMDA). Always having been a avid reader, Kimberly was thrilled when approached to represent a UK based published author, and quickly established a literary division with her company.

She is Seeking: Kimberly prefers books with strong voices, rich landscapes, and an air of the mysterious and fantastic geared towards young adults.

How to Contact: Email to literary@jagociro.com. Query letter, synopsis and the first 50 pages, all within the body of an email. No attachments will be opened.

The biggest literary agent database anywhere

is the Guide to Literary Agents. Pick up the

most recent updated edition online at a discount.

If you’re an agent looking to update your information or an author interested in contributing to the GLA blog or the next edition of the book, contact Writer’s Digest Books Managing Editor Cris Freese at cris.freese@fwmedia.com.

You might also like: