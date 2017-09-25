New Agent Alert: Adrienne Rosado of Stonesong

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Adrienne Rosado of Stonesong) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Adrienne: Adrienne has spent the entirety of her career on the agency side of publishing and joined Stonesong in September 2017. She has an extensive background in subsidiary rights and takes on projects with an eye for both domestic and international rights. Prior to joining Stonesong, she was the Literary Director for Leibo Management, an LA based production company, and the Director of Subsidiary Rights for Nancy Yost Literary.

She is Seeking: adult and children’s fiction, as well as select non-fiction in the areas of pop-science, business, and the occasional quirky history.

In both adult and children’s fiction, she is looking for contemporary, mystery, historical, thriller, fantasy, and anything with a wickedly dark sense of humor. She’s also been known to have a soft spot for Southern Gothics.

She’s especially drawn to multicultural fiction as well as lgbtq+ works. She is keen to work on projects that focus on marginalized people and people from atypical walks of life. She loves a story that makes her think differently.

How to Submit: Send your query to submissions@stonesong.com. Include the word “query” in the subject line of your email. Also include the first chapter or first 10 pages of your work, pasted into the body of your email. Please do not send attachments.

