New Literary Agent Alert: Devin Ross of New Leaf Literary & Media

Literary agent alerts (with this spotlight featuring Devin Ross of New Leaf Literary & Media) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Devin earned her B.A. in English from Lawrence University and her Publishing Certificate at the Denver Publishing Institute. She began her publishing carreer as an author’s assistant, helping authors grow their platforms and meet their deadlines. Her next career move landed her in the Subsidiary Rights department at Crown Publishing Group before she found her home at New Leaf Literary & Media.

Seeking: In adult Devin is looking for peculiar, eccentric, character-driven, commercial or upmarket fiction that is conceptually unique. She loves all types of science fiction and fantasy, and is drawn to stories with magical realism.

In nonfiction she’s looking books about pop science, pop culture, feminism and social justice.

In YA she’s looking for commercial fiction; coming of age, plot driven books with strong voices and crossover appeal that break the status quo. She is drawn to fantasy, science fiction, and thrillers that suck you in from the very first page.

How to submit: Send query to query@newleafliterary.com. The word “Query” must be in the subject line, plus the agent’s name (e.g., Subject: Query, Devin Ross). Please also include the category (e.g., PB, chapter book, MG, YA, adult fiction, adult nonfiction, etc.) You may include up to five double-spaced sample pages within the body of the email, please no attachments. Include all necessary contact information. You will receive an auto-response confirming receipt of your query.

