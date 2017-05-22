New Agency Alert: Root Literary

Reminder: New literary agents are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list. In this case, Holly Root and Taylor Haggerty are not new agents, but they are at a brand new agency started by Holly: Root Literary.

About Holly and Taylor: Holly Root is the founder of Root Literary, which opened in 2017. Prior to opening her agency, she worked at Waxman Leavell Literary, Trident Media Group, and William Morris. Based in Los Angeles, her clients include #1 New York Times bestsellers, international bestsellers, RITA winners and nominees, and numerous titles named to Best Books of the Year lists by Publishers Weekly, The Washington Post, NPR, the American Library Association, RT Book Reviews, Kirkus, and Amazon. She represents authors of commercial fiction for adults and kids, as well as select nonfiction. Visit publishersmarketplace.com/members/hroot/ for more information about her list.

Taylor Haggerty is a literary agent at Root Literary representing commercial fiction for kids and adults. She focuses mostly on young adult and middle grade fiction, romance, and women’s fiction. Prior to joining Root Literary when it opened in 2017, she worked at Waxman Leavell Literary and Gersh in Los Angeles. Visit publishersmarketplace.com/members/taylorhaggerty/ for more information on her recent sales and releases.

They Are Seeking: Actively seeking commercial and upmarket fiction for adults, teens, and middle grade, along with select nonfiction. Does not represent screenplays, poetry, novellas, short stories, or picture books.

How to Submit: Send a query letter and the first 10 pages of your manuscript in the body of an email to submissions@rootliterary.com.

All material should be pasted in the body of the email. No attachments. Only electronic queries for completed, full-length works will be considered. Once you submit a query, you will receive an automated response confirming receipt and noting the current turnaround time.

Holly and Taylor work very closely, often passing projects back and forth and occasionally signing clients together, so they welcome queries addressed to the agency in general. If you are specifically querying one of them, include that agent’s name in the subject line of the email.

