New Literary Agent Alert: Kieryn Ziegler of Dystel, Goderich & Bourret

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Kieryn Ziegler of Dystel, Goderich & Bourret) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Kieryn: Kieryn Ziegler joined DG&B in 2017 as the assistant to Michael Bourret in the West Coast office. She grew up in central Pennsylvania and moved to LA to study at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, where she graduated with a BFA in Writing for Screen & Television. Aside from good books and good TV, she’s a big fan of dogs, road trips, and coffee shops with lots of outlets.

She’s seeking: Kieryn is accepting queries for all genres. In fiction, she especially loves books about exciting new worlds, found families, fantastic female characters, and stories with diverse POVs, and would love to see more LGBTQ+ characters in sci-fi and fantasy.

How to submit: Please send queries to kziegler@dystel.com, along with the first 25 pages (or nearest chapter break) of your manuscript. See these submission guidelines for more query guidelines and information on nonfiction proposals.

