New Literary Agent Alert: Julia Livshin

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Julia Livshin) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About: Julia Livshin got her start as an intern at The Atlantic, where she later became an editor and worked with writers like John Updike, Joyce Carol Oates, Christopher Buckley, Roxana Robinson, and many others. She has a soft spot for short stories and thinks that discovering a new young writer is one of the greatest thrills. She’s worked as a freelance book editor, as well as a copy editor for Random House and Grove Atlantic, and has reviewed fiction for The New York Times Book Review, The Washington Post Book World, and other publications. She grew up in Chicago, graduated from Duke University, and received a masters degree is Slavic languages and literature from Harvard University.

Seeking: She is primarily interested in literary fiction and quality commercial fiction, but is also on the lookout for narrative nonfiction, memoir, and children’s literature. She’s particularly excited about cultivating new writers.

How to Submit: Please send queries to jlivshin@gmail.com. Queries should include the first fifty pages of your manuscript, as well as a brief synopsis and a bio.

The biggest literary agent database anywhere

is the Guide to Literary Agents. Pick up the

most recent updated edition online at a discount.

If you’re an agent looking to update your information or an author interested in contributing to the GLA blog or the next edition of the book, contact Writer’s Digest Content Strategist Jess Zafarris jessica.farris@fwmedia.com.

You might also like: