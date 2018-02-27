New Literary Agent Alert: Whitney Ross of Irene Goodman Literary Agency

New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Whitney Ross of Irene Goodman Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Whitney: Before joining Irene Goodman in 2018, Whitney worked as an editor at Macmillan for nearly a decade, culminating in her role as a senior editor for Tor Teen, Tor, and Forge. Over the course of her career, Whitney has had the pleasure of editing many talented authors, including Susan Dennard, Cora Carmack, Eric Van Lustbader, Steven Erikson, Katie McGarry, Ann Aguirre, Dan Wells, and Stacey Kade.

Whitney represents middle grade, young adult, and adult fiction across all genres, with an emphasis on historical, SF & fantasy, romance, and contemporary fiction. She is also open to non-fiction submissions in the areas of design, cooking, and fashion.

Whitney loves to read novels set in unusual time periods and locations, whether that involves a fantastical element or not. She is rarely able to resist the trickster king motif, and has a weakness for read-between-the-lines subtle romances. Yet she’s constantly surprised by books not on her “wish list,” and is always open to stories with compelling characters and emotionally involving plotlines.

Whitney earned her B.A. in English Literature, a B.S. in Entrepreneurship, an M.S. in Publishing, In her spare time, she enjoys competitive sports such as skiing and shopping, and tasting wines with her winemaker husband.

She’s seeking: middle grade, young adult and adult fiction, adult non-fiction in design, cooking, & fashion.

How to submit: Please send queries to whitney.queries@irenegoodman.com, emailing your query letter and the first ten pages, along with a synopsis (3-5 paragraphs) and bio, in the body of the email.

