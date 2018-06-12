New Literary Agent Alert: Tara Gelsomino of One Track Literary Agency, Inc.

New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Tara Gelsomino of One Track Literary Agency, Inc.) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Tara Gelsomino is the founder and CEO of One Track Literary Agency, Inc., a boutique, hands-on, editorial agency that helps authors be single-minded for success. She has more than twenty-plus years of publishing and media experience. Previously, she was the executive editor heading up Simon & Schuster’s digital-first imprint Crimson Romance, and prior to that, she held multiple positions at BBC Audiobooks America and Romantic Times Magazine. Tara lives in Rhode Island with her husband and her rescue dog, Yoda. When she isn’t reading or writing, she enjoys watching too much television, seeing Broadway musicals, and buying yarn (and occasionally even knitting it).

What She’s Seeking: I’m seeking romance, women’s fiction, mystery/thrillers and young adult.

How to Query: Readers can query me at http://QueryMe.Online/OTLA with first 3 chapters and a full synopsis of the book.

Get more literary agent alerts by subscribing to the Guide to Literary Agents newsletter:

*

Don’t miss the exciting Pitch Slam at the WD Annual Conference! Spaces fill up quickly, so register ASAP to get in on the action:

You might also like: