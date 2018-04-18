Literary Agent Alert: Writers House Literary Agent Lindsay Auld

About: Lindsay grew up by the ocean in San Diego and studied English at Bowdoin College. After college, she taught fourth-grade as a member of the Teach for America program and spent a great deal of time trying to find the perfect book for each child in her class. She began her publishing career in the children’s marketing department at Harcourt before joining the West Coast office of Writers House as Steven Malk’s assistant. She soon began representing her own picture books, middle-grade, and young adult titles and helped launch the careers of several bestselling authors. After taking time off to start a family, Lindsay has now re-joined Writers House and currently divides her time between the UK and the US. She has always been passionate about children’s and young adult literature. Growing up, she loved stories by Roald Dahl, Madeleine L’Engle, Philip Pullman, Katherine Paterson, E. L. Konigsburg, Lois Lowry, Beverly Cleary, and Judith Viorst.

She is seeking: Picture book, middle-grade, and young adult manuscripts. She particularly loves mystery, fantasy, adventure, historical fiction, nonfiction from a fresh perspective, and stories with humor—light or dark or both.

How to query: For submissions, please send a query and the first 10-15 pages of your book to: lauld@writershouse.com.

Live Webinar: What Agents and Editors are Looking for in First Pages

Writing your query is the first step to grabbing the agents’ attention, however, many writers are not aware that agents sometimes go directly to the first pages to even see if the writing is something to have a closer look at. Join agent Katie Shea Boutillier to discuss in detail what we are looking for when we approach your first pages.

Katie will go step-by-step to demonstrate the importance of strong first pages, focusing on voice, tone, mood, setting, urgency, pace, description, dialogue and your natural approach to your characters. Your ultimate goal is to make sure your reader (agent, editors, and beyond) are into your work immediately, and Katie will guide you with her knowledge and experience what makes impressive first pages to readers.

