New Literary Agent Alert: Joseph Parsons of Holloway Literary

New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Joseph Parsons of Holloway Literary) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Joe:

Joe grew up in a rambling house in Ohio where books seemed to proliferate overnight, so it makes sense that after grad school at the University of Illinois, he would find his way to publishing—though not without a few detours along the way, including several years as a consultant and eight as an adjunct at Columbia College in Chicago. Most recently, Joe was a senior editor at the University of North Carolina Press, where he acquiried broadly in the humanities and social sciences, as well as creative nonfiction, documentary arts, current events, and history, including the winner of the 2017 Bancroft Prize. Previously, Joe edited the acclaimed Sightline, Muse, and New American Canon series at the University of Iowa Press. He has also worked as a manuscript editor, journal editor for the National Humanities Center, and independent editor and writer, as well as a researcher and reporter.

He is seeking:

Joe is specifically seeking contemporary American fiction, creative nonfiction, long-form journalism, and nature and travel writing.

How to submit:

Email a brief query and the first 15 pages of your manuscript pasted in the body of your email to submissions@hollowayliteraryagency.com In the email subject header, write: Joseph/Title/Genre. You can expect a response in 6 to 8 weeks.

