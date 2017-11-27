New Literary Agent Alert: Cynthia Ruchti of Books & Such Management

Reminder: New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring New literary agents (with this spotlight featuring Cynthia Ruchti of Books & Such Management ) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

About Cynthia: Cynthia Ruchti, author of more than twenty fiction and nonfiction books, and professional relations liaison for American Christian Fiction Writers, is the newest addition to the team of literary agents with Books & Such Literary Management, which is celebrating its 25th year of serving literary clients.

Cynthia tells stories hemmed-in-hope through her award-winning novels, nonfiction, devotionals, and through speaking events for women and for writers. She and her grade-school sweetheart husband live in the heart of Wisconsin.

She is Seeking: As an agent, Cynthia is on the search for Christian fiction, Christian nonfiction, devotionals, Bible studies, and a few projects for children.

How to Query: Her address, for more information, is cynthia@books&such.com.

