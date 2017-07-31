Agent Spotlight: Stephanie Hansen, Metamorphosis Literary Agency

Reminder: This agent spotlight features Stephanie Hansen, owner of Metamorphosis Literary Agency. Remember, newer agents are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is likely building his or her client list.

About Stephanie: Stephanie represents debut to New York Times bestselling authors. She’s signed authors with small presses to major publishing house distribution. She received her Master’s in 2008 and Creative Writing Specialization in 2017. Predominately she represents YA SF/F but has a secret addiction for romance. While these are her favorite, she handles everything fiction from children’s books to adult thrillers. Previously an editor for Mind’s Eye Literary Magazine, she became a part of Metamorphosis in July 2016. Originally looking to help Midwest authors garner the attention of major publishing houses, despite residing in “flyover states”, she found camaraderie with multiple agents and editors.

She is Seeking: YA series, adult science fiction and fantasy, thrillers, and romance romance.

How to Submit: Send query, synopsis, and first 3 chapters (pasted within e-mail) to info@metamorphosisliteraryagency.com.

If you’re an agent looking to update your information or an author interested in contributing to the GLA blog or the next edition of the book, contact Writer’s Digest Books Managing Editor Cris Freese at cris.freese@fwmedia.com.

