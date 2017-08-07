Agent Spotlight: Caroline Eisenmann of the Frances Goldin Literary Agency

About Caroline: Caroline Eisenmann is an associate agent at the Frances Goldin Literary Agency. She joined the agency in 2017 after spending four years at ICM Partners; prior to her time at ICM, she worked in marketing at the digital publisher Open Road Media. Caroline grew up in the Boston area and attended Wesleyan University, where she obtained an interdisciplinary undergraduate degree in literature, history, and philosophy.

She is Seeking: Caroline is looking for upmarket and literary fiction, as well as nonfiction, including reported narratives, cultural criticism, essay collections, and history and biography with a surprising point of view. In fiction, she is particularly drawn to work with emotional impact, novels driven by intimacy and relationships, and stories that grapple with our current cultural climate.

How to Submit: Please send a query letter and the first 10 pages of your project (or a completed proposal, if the project is nonfiction) to ce [at] goldinlit [dot] com.

