Agent Spotlight: Amaryah Orenstein of GO Literary

Reminder: This agent spotlight features Amaryah Orenstein of GO Literary. Remember, newer agents are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is likely building his or her client list.

About Amaryah: Amaryah Orenstein, founder of GO Literary, a Boston-based boutique agency, is thrilled to help writers bring their ideas to life. Aiming to give voice to a broad range of perspectives, she represents a wide array of literary and commercial fiction, narrative nonfiction and YA, and is always looking for works that wed beautiful writing with a strong narrative and tackle big issues in engaging, accessible, and even surprising ways. Amaryah began her career at LGLA and worked as an Editorial Assistant at various academic research foundations while earning her PhD in American History at Brandeis University. She currently serves as Co-President of the Boston chapter of the Women’s National Book Association.

She is Seeking: Thematic interests include but are not limited to: contemporary + historical fiction; family relationship + coming-of-age stories; history + current affairs; social + cultural issues; memoir; food. Please note: Amaryah does not handle sci-fi, fantasy, or books about pets (in any genre).

How to Submit: Please send your queries to submissions@go-lit.com. Emails should include a description of your work and a brief biographical sketch. Please do not send your manuscript, whole or partial, unless it has been requested.

