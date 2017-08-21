Couldn’t make it to the 2017 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference in New York City this past weekend? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, with some of the best tips on queries, pitching, and general agent advice below.

Also, be sure to check out #WDC17 on Twitter for more great writing tips and advice from the conference. From all of us at Writer’s Digest, we hope to see you there next year!

When pitching agents live: "Don't waste time making chitchat. This moment is about you and your work. Focus on that." @PaulaSMunier #WDC17 — Writer's Digest (@WritersDigest) August 18, 2017

"What do your characters want? Why do they want it? What's at stake if they don't get it?" #WDC17 — Danielle Bukowski (@dani_bukie) August 19, 2017

"An agent offers you contracts, contacts and guidance." -Rita Rosenkranz at #WDC17 pic.twitter.com/3TUqGWEZ9X — Tyler Moss (@TJMoss11) August 19, 2017

"If you can't figure out what your genre is, neither can the agent or the editor or the publisher or the bookseller." @PaulaSMunier #WDC17 — Cris Freese (@crisfreese) August 18, 2017

"Work on your title. I know you think they don't matter, but they do." @PaulaSMunier #WDC17 — Cris Freese (@crisfreese) August 18, 2017

Don't call it a sure fire hit, don't mention cover art, & don't talk about film potential in #query. Stick to the story. @QueryShark #wdc17 — NCW (@northcolowriter) August 18, 2017

What do writers worry too much about? "Perfection—panicking about getting the query right,” says @Janet_Reid #WDC17 — Jane Friedman (@JaneFriedman) August 18, 2017

